Rivergate Mall redevelopment plan shifts focus to more retail, dining options

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville is getting a major makeover — with a bigger push for shopping, dining, and grocery — as city leaders approved changes to the original redevelopment plan.

The Goodlettsville Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a developer’s request to amend the RiverGate Master Plan, swapping one of two planned hotels — originally designed as a 120-room property alongside 17,000 square feet of small retail — for a 51,000-square-foot grocery store and about 36,000 square feet of additional retail and restaurant space.

The mall’s transformation will be completed in two phases: Phase One focuses on the former Macy’s property, while Phase Two covers the rest of the mall. The newly approved changes affect part of Phase Two.

"We're hoping to get more of those retail opportunities back and to kind of spread the redevelopment of the area," Addam McCormick, Director of Planning & Development Services, said.

The original master plan called for two hotels, the small retail spaces, a 340-unit apartment complex, and 105 townhomes. Under the revised plan, townhomes and the second hotel in the northeast corner remain, while the apartments will be relocated elsewhere on the site without reducing residential density. Because the number of housing units is not decreasing — only shifting — officials say the update did not require City Commission review and remained at the Planning Commission level.

"We'd like to see thriving businesses over there producing sales tax and opportunities for the residents to shop or visitors," McCormick said.

Developer representative Kate Girash with Maris LLC said the redesign makes the project more “commercial forward” along RiverGate Parkway during the meeting.

The changes come as the once-bustling shopping destination has slowed down over the years. "It was a lot of people, you know, and like a mall would be," Myra Stone, a shopper, recalled of the mall’s heyday. Stone noted the stark contrast: "There's hardly anybody here and I was sad to see Macy’s go."

City leaders say they're excited about the potential to revitalize the area. "So they're just looking for a way to kind of bring it back to life. So that's why we were so excited," McCormick said.

Shoppers are hopeful the redevelopment will bring back the retail experience. "So people can get back out and start shopping more instead of buying online all the time. I mean, that's half the experience is shopping," Stone said.

Officials emphasize the mall's importance to the community. "It's been such a big part of the Goodlettsville area for decades and generations of people. Seeing that area thriving again is, I think, important for us," McCormick said.

The project is still in the first stage with demolition plans upcoming. Dillard's will be the only store remaining open after the redevelopment. Developers must still submit updated site plans once the apartment relocation and grocery deal are finalized, and there is no set timeline yet for completion.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com