Sabrina Carpenter to make Grand Ole Opry debut this October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Grand Ole Opry is preparing for a milestone moment in October as pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter makes her long-awaited debut at the historic Nashville venue. Carpenter is scheduled to perform on October 7, as a highlight in the Opry’s centennial year celebration.

Carpenter will join a lineup that also features artists like Laci Kaye Booth and Kameron Marlowe, with more names still to be announced.

Although best known for her pop hits, Carpenter has often woven country textures into her music. Her albums Short ’n Sweet and Man’s Best Friend featured tracks laced with fiddle, banjo, and twang-inflected vocals. She even teamed up with Dolly Parton earlier this year for a remix of “Please Please Please,” and her live shows have included covers of Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” (which she performed with Twain herself) and Parton’s classic “9 to 5.”

Carpenter’s October appearance will come during a whirlwind month: just weeks later, she’ll pull double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live (October 18) before resuming her Short ’n Sweet tour. That run will take her through Pittsburgh, New York City, Toronto, and beyond, wrapping up in late fall.

Looking further ahead, Carpenter is also set to headline Coachella 2026, marking her return to the desert festival after a standout sunset performance in 2024.

