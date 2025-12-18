Safety advocates push for speed-limiting technology to combat repeat offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than two decades, speeding has been involved in about one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. Safety advocates say repeat offenders — often called "super speeders" — pose the greatest risk on the road.

Now, those advocates are pushing for a change in the law. During the next session, they want state lawmakers to consider a proposal that would allow judges to require certain speeders to install speed-limiting technology — tools that help drivers maintain safe speeds by alerting them when they exceed posted limits.

Chuck Isbell knows the devastating impact of dangerous driving firsthand. In 2020, his son, Nate, was hit and killed by a car while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

"The main reason is I don't want any other family to go through what my family has went through," Isbell said.

That loss pushed him to turn his grief into action.

"Losing Nate the way we lost him. There's no there's just no closure in it," Isbell said.

"It's just about protecting people and children and stuff like that," he said.

Through local groups like Walk Bike Nashville and Families for Safe Streets, Isbell meets other families impacted by dangerous driving — and says speeding is almost always part of the story.

"Speeding is almost always a contributing factor, and it's something that's preventable, I mean, it's completely preventable," Isbell said.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security shows that in 2023, there were 219 fatalities due to speeding. The numbers decreased to 190 in 2024 and so far to 130 in 2025.

That's why he and other advocates are pushing for state lawmakers to pass the Intelligent Speed Assistance — or ISA legislation. The technology is designed for repeat speeding offenders.

"They would get a thing called ISA, which is similar to the interlock device that you get for DUIs. Except it monitors your driving, and it has a 99% accuracy rate on what the speed limit is in an area, and it basically governs your car and lets you go over that speed limit," Isbell said.

ISA uses GPS technology and digital maps to help cars know the speed limit on any road. The systems range from simple displays that show drivers the current speed limit to more advanced versions that can actually prevent cars from going too fast.

"One life saved is plenty, but if it can save up to 50%, yeah, that would be great as well," Isbell said.

Instead of revoking licenses — which advocates say often doesn't stop people from driving — ISA would allow offenders to keep working, while limiting their speed.

"It's about safety and everything, and it's a shame that you have to tell people to slow down and remind people, hey, there are other people out here, you know, you could be observing what's going on around you," Isbell said.

Isbell says it's all about saving lives.

"You just never know when somebody's going to be walking. And it's about paying attention," he said.

As of September, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Washington State have enacted ISA legislation. Georgia's bill passed the legislature but needs another session due to the governor's concerns.

Isbell says he does have a sponsor in the Tennessee General Assembly who would bring forward the bill next month. He is asking people in Tennessee to reach out to their local lawmakers to support the bill.

There's also a petition to show support.

