Safety issues delay downtown library reopening, leaving community without important services and access

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Months after a fire forced the closure of Nashville's downtown library in early June, community members continue to feel the impact as the facility remains shuttered with no clear reopening date.

The Nashville Public Library's main branch has been closed since the June fire, which also shut down the connected parking garage. Library officials say the closure has revealed longstanding fire safety compliance issues that must be resolved before the doors can reopen.

"Well, I used to walk in here and get books like every couple months of reading and checking back in," Satchel Fowler said. "I have some books on my to-do list that I haven't been able to get so I hope it comes back."

A Nashville Public Library spokesperson said the downtown library won't open anytime soon because the original construction of the conference area inside no longer meets city fire safety codes. The compliance issue dates back to the building's construction and was discovered during post-fire inspections.

Once officials update the fire safety system, the Fire Marshal and the Metro Codes department also have to conduct individual inspections before the library can reopen.

The closure has particularly impacted people experiencing homelessness, who relied on the library for wireless internet access and shelter.

"It's actually my fifth year being homeless," Lisa St. John said. "We would like go in there, you know, get out of this hot heat and I was close to having a heat stroke."

Chris Barber, who walks his dogs daily in the area, sees the library as a resource hub for people experiencing homelessness.

"Just making my rounds with Bronco here," Barber said. "But nothing's the same as here because you've got the park right here, you know, churches down here and all that."

Two programs have been suspended due to the closure. The Limitless Libraries program will restart at the Edmonson Pike location, while the Library of Things remains unavailable.

Library staff are currently serving at other branches and schools while the main facility undergoes what officials describe will be the cleanest renovation in 25 years.

"It was a nice place to come but actually when I started feeling uncomfortable, then I kind of stopped," Rosie Padgett said. "I'm going to come back and see if I can feel comfortable enough. Because they used to have musicians that would come here."

Library officials say they continue to partner with the Office of Homeless Services at other nearby locations. The parking garage, which also connects to the Renaissance Hotel and offices, remains closed as engineers finish structural checks.

Nashville Fire investigators never found an exact cause of the fire, listing it as "undetermined."

An NDOT spokesperson gave an update on the parking garage.

"NDOT is currently conducting a comprehensive structural analysis to determine next steps for the garage. This will be completed in the next several weeks and we will provide further details when finalized," NDOT said.

A library spokesperson said they hope to open the library as safely and soon as possible.

Have you been impacted by the downtown library closure? We want to hear your story about how this affects your daily life or the services you depend on. Share your experience with us at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com - your voice helps us tell the complete story of how this closure impacts our community.

