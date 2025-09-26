Salemtown neighbors seek solutions as homeless shelter visitors create ongoing property issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Residents in Nashville's Salemtown neighborhood say they continue to face problems with unwelcome visitors on their property, many of whom they believe are coming from the nearby Nashville Rescue Mission women's shelter.

The ongoing situation has prompted calls for private security, with some estimates putting the cost at around $100,000 per year.

Councilman Jacob Kupin said neighbors have been increasingly vocal about their concerns for more than a year.

"It's been a lot of challenges with the residents, leaving the mission and urinating and defecating on front porches and hiding things in bushes," Kupin said.

The councilman said residents want solutions that prioritize safety while still caring for vulnerable community members.

"The goal is not to get in trouble to make sure everyone in the neighborhood is taken care of and safe and secure," Kupin said.

Nashville Rescue Mission officials acknowledge the challenges and say they're working on solutions. They report that roughly 70% of their referrals involve mental health concerns, highlighting the complex intersection of homelessness and mental health issues.

"The face of homelessness is changing," mission directors said.

Doug Pfeffer from the Nashville Rescue Mission said they've implemented new security measures, including a golf cart for quick response to incidents in the area.

"We've had a golf cart where we can quickly react to security incidents in the area," Pfeffer said.

The mission is also creating a log of complaints to share problem areas and times with Metro police and working with hospitals to educate them about alternative mental health services.

However, Pfeffer said they haven't reached the point of funding private security.

"Additional security in the area is not necessarily going to tackle the mental health concerns," Pfeffer said.

Kupin emphasized that residents want balanced solutions.

"We don't wanna get rid of them we understand people are part of our community, but we don't live like this either," Kupin said.

The situation illustrates the complex challenges communities face when addressing homelessness and mental health issues in residential neighborhoods.

Are you dealing with similar issues in your Nashville neighborhood? I want to hear from you. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

