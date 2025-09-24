Saving Nashville Pride: Organization launches benefit concert to raise $250K goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Pride will host Get Out, Get Loud: A Benefit for Nashville Pride on Sunday, October 5 at Marathon Music Works, as the organization works to raise $250,000 to secure its future.

The concert will feature live performances from artists including Brooke Eden, along with drag performers and a silent auction.

Organizers say the concert is part of the “Save Nashville Pride” campaign, launched after the nonprofit lost major sponsorships, faced doubled security costs, and took on unexpected bills from severe weather during this year’s festival. The group says some sponsors withdrew support just days before the event, leaving a $270,000 gap, while a last-minute cancellation of medical services added another $30,000 expense.

Nashville Pride has set an October 11 deadline — National Coming Out Day — to raise the funds needed to cover the shortfall and preserve the annual parade and festival.

Tickets for the October 5 benefit are available through Marathon Music Works’ website, and donations can be made directly at SaveNashvillePride.org.

