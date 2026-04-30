Search and rescue K-9 Abby honored for her service while partner Ziva finds new home

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than a decade, two search and rescue K-9s were there for our community on some of its darkest days.

Abby and Ziva, 13-year-old Dutch Shepherd search and rescue dogs, were honored at a retirement ceremony on Sunday after years of service with Metro's Office of Emergency Management and Nashville Fire.

Earlier in April, we told you both dogs needed new homes after their owner and handler, Shirley Grauberger, suddenly passed away.

"We're just used to seeing them all the time," said Dr. Melissa Riley, who had been caring for both Abby and Ziva. "They were Shirley's dogs, but they were a part of our OEM family."

Before the dogs moved into the next chapter of their lives, the OEM family gathered to honor their service with a formal retirement ceremony.

They worked tornado response, Hurricane Helene, numerous missing persons cases, and the Nashville Christmas Day bombing.

In the weeks since, malignant tumors on Abby's back and her arthritis worsened. She had been there for our community during some of our darkest days and it was time for her family to do the same in her time of need.

"We did x-rays and were able to find that the arthritis back here in all her joints is just horrendous and the tumors on top are malignant and coming down the other direction from the spine," Riley said.

"We don't want her to suffer just so we can enjoy her longer," Riley added. "It's the honorable thing to do for her so she doesn't have to suffer."

Abby was laid to rest later that day. She is no longer in pain.

In her final moments, Riley reflected on the bond she shared with Abby.

"And I really truly believe all our dogs are guardian angels in training," she said.

"So you're gonna become an angel today, you can continue to watch over us and care for us, right, yes," Riley said while looking at Abby.

Riley says Ziva has been doing well since going home with her new family. The OEM family also honored Riley's dog, K-9 Piper, for her service to Middle Tennessee.

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