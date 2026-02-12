Second Harvest Food Bank seeks peanut butter donations for 'Spread the Love' February campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Second Harvest Food Bank is launching its annual "Spread the Love" campaign throughout February, asking Nashville residents to donate jars of peanut butter, nut butter, jellies and other spreadable food items to help stock their shelves.

The Valentine's Day-themed initiative has partnered with several local businesses that will offer special menu items and donate portions of their proceeds to the food bank throughout the month.

Five Nashville businesses are participating in the campaign with unique offerings:

Chrysalis Modern Italian will feature a Peanut Butter Cheesecake, donating half of the proceeds to Second Harvest.

Tempered Fine Chocolates will donate $3 from every purchase of their Peanut Butter Mugs throughout February. Items can be ordered online or purchased in-store.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will host Ice Cream Socials throughout February at its 10 Nashville locations, with 25% of all sales donated to Second Harvest.

Dutch Bros. Coffee will donate $1 from every drink sold on Dutch Luv Day, February 13.

Ole Smoky Distillery will contribute $1 from every bottle of their Peanut Butter Whiskey sold throughout February.

Community members can support the campaign by donating spreadable food items directly to Second Harvest Food Bank or by visiting the participating businesses throughout February.

Want to learn more about how these business partnerships are making a difference in fighting food insecurity? Want to share your experience about donating or volunteering?

