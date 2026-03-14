Section of Broadway between Rep. John Lewis Way and 2nd Ave. closing Friday and Saturday nights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Broadway will close to traffic on Friday and Saturday evenings beginning March 13.
According to the notice, the closure will affect Broadway between Rep. John Lewis Way and 2nd Avenue.
The street will be closed from 7:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. the following morning on Friday and Saturday nights.
Officials said the closure is intended as a safety measure for pedestrians on Broadway during those evenings. The notice also states that traffic control will assist at intersections along 4th Avenue to support transit operations and help pedestrians cross safely.
The effort is listed as being in partnership with Metro Police, NDOT, and the Nashville Fire Department.
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
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Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston