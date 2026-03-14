Section of Broadway between Rep. John Lewis Way and 2nd Ave. closing Friday and Saturday nights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Broadway will close to traffic on Friday and Saturday evenings beginning March 13.

According to the notice, the closure will affect Broadway between Rep. John Lewis Way and 2nd Avenue.

The street will be closed from 7:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. the following morning on Friday and Saturday nights.

Officials said the closure is intended as a safety measure for pedestrians on Broadway during those evenings. The notice also states that traffic control will assist at intersections along 4th Avenue to support transit operations and help pedestrians cross safely.

The effort is listed as being in partnership with Metro Police, NDOT, and the Nashville Fire Department.