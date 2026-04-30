Senator Blackburn calls for special session to redraw Tennessee congressional districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Senator Marsha Blackburn is calling for a special session of the Tennessee state legislature to redraw the state's congressional districts.

Blackburn, currently the frontrunner to be the next governor of Tennessee, said she has vowed to keep Tennessee a red state.

Blackburn wants to eliminate the only Democratic seat in the Memphis area, currently held by Rep. Steve Cohen in the 9th District.

In a statement, Blackburn said:

“I urge the state legislature to reconvene to redistrict another Republican seat in Memphis. It’s essential to cement President Trump’s agenda and the Golden Age of America. I’ve vowed to keep Tennessee a red state, and as Governor, I’ll do everything I can to make this map a reality.” – Senator Marsha Blackburn

State Democrats are pushing back hard against the plan. House Democratic Leader Karen Camper said a special session is unnecessary for redistricting.

In a statement, Camper said lawmakers should focus on urgent needs instead of political games. She said she wants the legislature to address rising housing, childcare, fuel and healthcare costs that she said are major struggles for families.

“Calls for a special session should be grounded in the real and urgent needs of Tennesseans. Families across our state are struggling with rising housing, energy/fuel, childcare, and healthcare costs, while serious challenges persist within our foster care system. These are the issues that demand immediate legislative attention. Revisiting redistricting does not meet that threshold. If we are to convene, let us do so to deliver meaningful solutions that strengthen families and support our most vulnerable children. Tennesseans deserve a focused, responsible approach that prioritizes their everyday realities.” Tennessee House Democratic Leader Karen Camper

Lawmakers will now have to decide whether to answer Blackburn's call for a special session. Voters will ultimately decide who leads the state in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Are you concerned about redistricting in Tennessee and what it could mean for your community? Watch our full report for the latest details on Sen. Blackburn's push for a special session and what it could mean for voters across the state. If you have more to share, you can reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.