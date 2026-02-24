Serial armed robbery suspect arrested moments after Shell robbery on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have arrested a serial armed robbery suspect just after he robbed the Shell convenience market at 6955 Charlotte Pike on Sunday.

According to police, 34-year-old Abdalla Mohamed is suspected in a series of four convenience market robberies in February alone.

Police say during the recent Shell robbery, Mohamed entered the market just after 10:30 o.m., showed his pistol and told the clerk, “If you don’t want to die, give me the money.” The clerk complied and Mohamed ran to his Nissan Rogue SUV parked nearby.

Detectives had already identified him as a suspect and were keeping an eye on the ground and sky. As he fled, an MNPD helicopter followed.

After driving around for about 20 minutes, he reportedly pulled up to another Shell market at 648 Thompson Lane and detectives took him in.

Mohamed acknowledged being responsible for Sunday night’s armed robbery, the February 14th armed robbery of the Mapco convenience market at 311 Harding Place, the February 6th armed robbery of the Mapco convenience market at 440 Harding Place, and the February 5th armed robbery of the Shell market at 1330 Vultee Boulevard.

He is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and driving on a suspended license.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.