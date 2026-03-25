Serial shoplifting suspect arrested, linked to $30K in thefts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 35-year-old man accused of a months-long shoplifting spree is in custody after detectives linked him to more than a dozen theft cases dating back to July 2025.

Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested Michael Mitchell Tuesday night following an investigation by the Organized Retail Crime Unit. Authorities said Mitchell is tied to several recent thefts at Lululemon stores, totaling more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise since Jan. 30.

MNPD

Police said Mitchell also carried out thefts over the past nine months at Lowe’s, Old Navy, Home Depot and Target locations.

Before his arrest, Mitchell allegedly stole more than $14,000 worth of goods from four stores in the Green Hills and Madison areas during a recent spree.

He is charged with 12 counts of theft, with additional charges expected. Mitchell remains jailed on a $101,000 bond.