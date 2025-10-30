She's juggling on a sidewalk all in an effort to spread more joy across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We juggle a lot in life, right?

Our responsibilities can feel overwhelming and we may feel the need to constantly be connected to the internet.

If you drive along West End Avenue at 25th Avenue in Nashville in the morning, you might see Katie Histed and her dog, Willow.

Histed taught herself to juggle as part of a mission to spread joy after a serious accident changed her perspective on life.

"I have questioned my sanity throughout this process as well," Histed said while smiling. "It's sparking some sort of curiosity in people."

She started Alley Oop Adventures. A former college athlete, she has taught juggling lessons around the country. She has the goal to teach 5,000 juggling lessons and has already done hundreds in cities like Los Angeles, Nashville and Boston.

One of my colleagues noticed Histed one morning and sent me a text to share this as a story idea. I met up with her one morning to see this in action. She stands at the corner during morning rush hour, turning traffic stops into moments of wonder for commuters. Her goal is simple: get people to look up from their phones and witness something a little weird, a little silly, and maybe even impressive.

"I don't take tips," she said. "I'm not out here to ask for your money. I'm out here to give."

Her motivation comes from a life-altering experience that put everything into perspective.

"So through a series of events, I got hit by a car. I got hit by a truck, actually," Histed said.

The accident served as a stark reminder that life is short and shouldn't be taken too seriously. It prompted her to make dramatic changes. Now she encourages others to find their own path to happiness, no matter how unconventional it might seem.

"Everybody's path is their own," she said. "But I think that everybody could just take five minutes a day to do something that brings them joy."

Her message is clear: the world needs more joy, whatever form that takes for each individual.

"If you want to stand on the side of the road in a costume that makes people laugh and it's the middle of July? Do it! You know it doesn't matter – just do something to spread joy," Histed said.

