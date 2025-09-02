Shop local and support kid entrepreneurs this weekend in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s youngest business owners are getting ready to show off their big ideas.

The award-winning Children’s Entrepreneur Market has announced multiple events in the Nashville area for 2025, giving kids ages 5 to 17 the chance to launch their own businesses.

The first market is set for Saturday, September 6, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Green Hills Park. It will be part of the Green Hills Park Fest.

Young entrepreneurs will be selling everything from lemonade and gourmet cinnamon rolls to handmade crafts, slime and even 3D-printed creations. The markets are designed to help kids build real-world experience, develop confidence and gain independence.

The markets are open to the public, and organizers encourage the community to come shop local and support Nashville’s youth. Four markets are scheduled in the area through November.

Find more information and a full list of events in the mid-state here.