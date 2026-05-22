Shoplifting suspect arrested after alleged $15K theft spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman accused of stealing more than $15,000 worth of merchandise from multiple stores across the area since last summer was arrested Thursday afternoon on 28 outstanding warrants, according to police.

Investigators with the Organized Retail Crime Unit identified Kierra Hockett, 31, as a suspect in theft cases involving local Ulta, Sephora, Target, Bath & Body Works and Hibbett Sports stores.

Police said Hockett is charged with multiple counts of theft and organized retail crime tied to the incidents, which investigators said date back to July 2025.

During the investigation, detectives also learned Hockett allegedly used a North Carolina woman’s identity to rent property and open an account with Nashville Electric Service.

In addition to the retail theft charges, Hockett is charged with six counts of forgery, three counts of identity theft, theft of property and theft of services.

Authorities said she is also wanted on outstanding charges in several Tennessee jurisdictions, as well as in Calhoun, Georgia.

Hockett remained jailed Friday on a $232,000 bond.