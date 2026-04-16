Siloam Health hosts annual Amplify Nashville awards to honor immigrants making an impact in the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Siloam Health, a Nashville nonprofit healthcare organization, is hosting its annual Amplify Nashville awards Thursday night to highlight immigrants who have made significant contributions to the city.

Amplify Nashville is a celebration of the immigrants who help Nashville flourish. The event will take place at Marathon Music Works Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect an immersive cultural experience featuring delicious food and delightful entertainment that reflects the diversity of Nashville.

Michael Draper, Siloam's chief development officer, shared details about the event and the importance of honoring these individuals.

This year’s honorees include Dr. Naji Abumrad, Zulfat Suara, and Gregg Ramos.

Abumrad, a medical researcher and Vanderbilt professor, will receive the 2026 Culture Shaper Honor for his groundbreaking medical research and mentorship of the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Suara, a CPA, at-large member of the Metro Nashville Council, and community advocate, will receive the 2026 Good Neighbor Honor for achieving historic milestones, including becoming the first Nigerian-born woman elected to any office in the United States.

Ramos, a second-generation American, influential attorney, and champion of immigrant communities, will receive the 2026 Bridge Builder Honor for his work with Catholic Charities in welcoming new arrivals. He also played a role in defeating the English Only referendum in 2009 as an instrumental part of the Nashville for All of Us coalition, solidifying Nashville’s identity as a welcoming city.

Want to learn more about the incredible stories of these honorees and the mission of Siloam Health? Watch the full video to see the vibrant cultural celebration at Amplify Nashville. If you know an immigrant making a difference in our community, I want to hear from you! Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.