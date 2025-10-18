Six teens arrested after police recover two stolen cars, pistols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police arrested six teenagers Saturday morning after they were found driving two stolen vehicles, each containing a pistol, in the Antioch area.

According to detectives, officers first spotted a stolen Hyundai Elantra traveling through local neighborhoods. A Kia Soul followed close behind before the two vehicles split up. Detectives disabled the Hyundai on Murfreesboro Pike at Bell Road and took the 15-year-old driver into custody. Police said he was carrying a pistol with an extended magazine.

The Hyundai had been reported stolen Friday. The teen driver now faces charges in Juvenile Court, including vehicle theft, evading arrest and juvenile handgun possession.

While detectives remained in the area, they later spotted the same stolen Kia Soul entering a nearby parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike. The Kia—reported stolen Thursday—fled from police until reaching a dead end on Valor Way, where five suspects jumped out and tried to run.

All five were caught, including a 14-year-old described as a persistent juvenile offender previously charged in vehicle and robbery cases. Three 16-year-olds and the 14-year-old face vehicle theft and evading arrest charges, while one 16-year-old also faces juvenile handgun possession charges after police found her armed during the arrest.

An 18-year-old suspect, Alexander Calmo, was also taken into custody by an MNPD K-9 unit. He’s charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest and remains in jail on a $35,000 bond.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing as they work to connect the teens to other recent vehicle thefts across Nashville.

