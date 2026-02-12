Small business owner finds community support after ice storm losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just six months after opening its doors, Nova Market and Café in Bellevue has already weathered heartbreak and hardship. But owner Ornit Arony says even in the storm, one thing stayed strong: a sense of community.

The small business had barely opened when January's ice storm led to a major setback, costing more than $20,000 in lost merchandise, business and days without power.

"There was absolutely nothing here for the Israeli community in particular or the Jewish community in general," Arony said.

Nova Market and Café is more than a business for Arony — it's a gathering place for a community she says didn't have one.

"This has been open only six months. It's a brand new business," she said.

Just six months in, January's ice storm hit. At first, it seemed she'd avoided the worst.

"As far as I know, the power was still on, but Sunday morning is when the power went off," Arony said.

"I checked the temperature on everything, all the products. I was like, oh my gosh. God is on my side, nothing is lost, I'm doing great," she said.

But by Thursday, the damage was devastating.

"So I came back in Thursday, Thursday morning, and I found out that my freezer, instead of being at 28 degrees, was 59. So every single item that's in there went bye-bye," Arony said.

She's looked into FEMA help, but as of today, the county hasn't been approved for individual assistance.

"Thursday was a tough day, I'm not gonna lie," she said.

Still, support poured in. A friend launched a GoFundMe that's raised about $15,000 for recovery.

"I mean, I am surrounded by good people, honestly," Arony said.

Community and family anchors Nova Market — even its name holds deep meaning. Inside, a wall honors victims of the Nova music festival massacre — each photo linked to someone in Nashville.

"So this wall right here is basically a wall that represents all of the beautiful souls that we've lost on October 7th or since," she said.

"And they are mothers, children, neighbors, friends," Arony said.

Six months in, Nova Market has already endured heartbreak and hardship. Yet Arony says the storm didn't shake what matters most — community.

"There's a saying in Hebrew in Israel specifically, may we always be on the giving side," she said.

Last week, reporters asked Mayor Freddie O'Connell what relief is available for small businesses hit by the winter storm. He said it will likely come through the FEMA process, with the Small Business Administration often stepping in after disasters. The Office of Economic and Community Development is analyzing options, and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce is surveying businesses to assess impact and connect them with resources.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.