South Nashville entrepreneur overcomes hardships to build businesses, reunites with NewsChannel 5 mentor

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two decades after interning at NewsChannel 5, Shante Randolph reunited with her former mentor, Tuwanda Coleman, to celebrate a journey of overcoming adversity and achieving entrepreneurial success.

Randolph is currently competing for the title of Entrepreneur of Impact, raising money for a nonprofit that feeds children across the country.

"Bring the money home to Nashville, Tennessee. And I get to make Nashville proud. And I get to be the difference in Nashville, Tennessee," Randolph said.

Raised in South Nashville, Randolph faced a difficult road. She was an orphan who was later adopted, became a teen mother at 15 and dropped out of high school. Years later, while living in a shelter, she enrolled at Hopkinsville Community College.

This eventually helped her secure an internship at NewsChannel 5, working closely with Coleman on "Talk of the Town."

"I needed a big opportunity," Randolph said.

"And I had no idea of the things that she was going through because she was always so happy," Coleman said.

During her internship, Randolph found her first true role models.

"She just was a sponge... she was asking and emulating, trying to figure out how we did, what we did as professionals, as a producer, as a reporter, as an anchor," Coleman said.

"People don't have to care. People don't have to take the time. People don't have to make the difference. To have that mentorship, to watch her, Vicki Yates, Meryll be the standard and to try to emulate that, has really changed my life," Randolph said.

The experience left a lasting impression on both women.

"The impact that I had had on students like Shante was probably one of the greatest gifts I could have gotten working here at NewsChannel 5," Coleman said.

"It was huge for me. It was a big turn," Randolph said.

Randolph used the lessons learned during her internship to build her own businesses, which range from selling juice to operating a trucking company.

"So, after this internship I knew that I wanted to be an entrepreneur beyond the TV," Randolph said.

Now, the two met face-to-face again to reflect on their bond. Randolph reached out to NewsChannel 5 to share her story and express her gratitude to Coleman.

"And so I thank you for all that you've done for the city. For NewsChannel 5, for me, and for the world. Thank you," Randolph said.

Click here to vote for Randolph as Entrepreneur of Impact.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com