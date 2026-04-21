Sports radio host Dan Patrick claims Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sports radio host Dan Patrick claimed Monday that Nashville will host the Super Bowl in 2030, according to his source.

Hosting a Super Bowl means hundreds of thousands of fans and massive amounts of money coming to the city.

The new Nissan Stadium is scheduled to open in 2027 and Titans owners recently showed off the new stadium plans to NFL leaders.

City leaders are also pushing for the big game but say they haven’t been contacted by the NFL about their bid.

The mayor's office sent us a statement saying, “We joined a large coalition with a letter of support for the idea of hosting a Super Bowl in Nashville. We have not been advised by the league of Nashville’s selection or any potential dates.”

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