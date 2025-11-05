State comptroller reviews Davidson County property values after 14,000 appeals filed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee state comptroller's office is reviewing Davidson County property values after assessments skyrocketed in the latest reappraisal, prompting more than 14,000 appeals from property owners.

The review specifically focuses on the lower Broadway area, where some commercial properties saw such dramatic increases that business owners fear they'll be priced out of the entertainment district.

The comptroller's investigation comes after House Speaker Cameron Sexton raised concerns about the impact on local businesses downtown. Several Broadway bar owners are among the 14,000 who have already filed appeals challenging their new assessments.

Nashville Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite said her office has always cooperated with the comptroller's office on reviews.

"They audit us continuously. It's not just in a reappraisal year. They audit us prior to the reappraisal year, quarterly asking where we are in our evaluation of visual inspection, where we are in reference to how we're evaluating property," Wilhoite said.

The appeals process will reopen early next year for additional businesses considering challenges to their assessments.

Are rising property values affecting your business or neighborhood? Watch our full coverage of the comptroller's review and share your property assessment experience with us at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.