Stolen guns recovered in chase as police urge drivers to Park Smart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An early-morning crash in South Nashville led to the arrest of an 18-year-old and the recovery of several firearms — including a stolen handgun and another modified to fire automatically — as police continue efforts to curb gun thefts from vehicles.

Metro Police said South Precinct officers spotted an Infiniti G37 near Murfreesboro Pike and Ranson Place early Thursday that was suspected in a series of vehicle burglaries and thefts. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the car sped off before crashing while exiting I-24 at Harding Place.

The driver, identified as Gelsen Verela Dubon, fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Police recovered three handguns and a rifle from the car — one reported stolen, another illegally modified with a switch.

Dubon is charged with felony weapon possession, gun possession during the commission of a felony, evading arrest, and possession of burglary tools.

The arrest comes as police and city leaders continue promoting the Park Smart initiative — a public safety campaign urging residents to lock their vehicles, secure valuables, and remove firearms to reduce weapon thefts tied to car break-ins.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Holly.Lehren@newschannel5.com.