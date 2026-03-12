Storm debris piles raise flooding concerns ahead of rain in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With heavy rain expected tonight, some Nashville residents are raising concerns about large debris piles still sitting in neighborhoods across Metro Nashville — and whether those piles could make flooding worse.

Piles of trees, branches, and other woody material left after cleanup efforts can become a problem if heavy rain washes them into nearby storm drains, culverts, or creeks. Metro Water Services says those blockages can quickly lead to flooding and even damage critical infrastructure like bridges and drainage systems.

To get ahead of the storm, crews ran what officials call "rain routes" earlier this week — checking and clearing storm drains in areas that have historically had flooding problems or where debris could create an issue. Metro Water Services also responds to reports of trees or debris blocking bridges or culverts, which can restrict water flow during storms.

Nashville Department of Transportation crews have been working 12-hour shifts every day since early February, actively monitoring conditions to stay ahead of potential issues.

With heavy rain possible tonight, the city says crews will be on call overnight to respond to any reports of isolated or flash flooding.

City leaders are reminding residents that how debris is placed can make a difference. Vegetation debris should be placed at the curb — or in the alley if that is where pickup normally happens — but should never block storm drains, drainage ditches, culverts, sidewalks, or roadways. Officials also stress that yard debris should never be placed directly in a ditch, because that can quickly block water flow when storms move through.

If you see flooding on a roadway, you are asked to report it to Metro's non-emergency line.

Officials also encourage residents to understand their property's flood risk and stay aware of changing conditions during storms. For information on flood risk in your area, visit Nashville.gov.

