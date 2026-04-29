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Stratford High student arrested after gun found in backpack

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old student at Stratford High School was arrested Wednesday morning after a stolen gun was found in his backpack as he walked through the school’s Evolv weapon detection system, according to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said the handgun had been reported stolen during a motor vehicle theft on Byrum Avenue in January.

The student was charged with theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

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