Stratford STEM band heads to Mardi Gras after community rallies to raise $25,000

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville high school marching band that didn't have any members a few years ago is now preparing for the performance of a lifetime at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, thanks to overwhelming community support.

The Stratford STEM Magnet School band set an ambitious goal earlier this school year: to perform at one of the world's most iconic parades. But the $25,000 price tag seemed daunting for a program that was rebuilt from scratch.

"This is the experience of a lifetime," said band director Caleb Latham.

Since September, the Nashville community has rallied around the students. The Corinthian Lodge Number 8 in East Nashville donated about $2,000 after a sidewalk performance.

The Tennessee Titans' One Community initiative also took notice of the program. In November, the Titans Blue Crew drumline showed up for the band's senior night and the organization presented a $5,000 check.

Miranda Brown from the Tennessee Titans said the organization wanted to ensure the money would enrich the students' learning and growth.

"To see it applied in this way, with them being on one of the biggest stages and biggest parades in the world, it's so iconic and we couldn't be more ecstatic," Brown said.

The transformation of Stratford's band program has been remarkable. Just a few years ago, the band didn't have a single member. Now, under Latham's direction, the students are preparing to be part of New Orleans' legendary musical tradition.

New Orleans is built on music, and now a band that once had nothing gets to contribute to the city's iconic sound during Mardi Gras.

The marching band from Cane Ridge High School is also heading to Mardi Gras. They're led by Johnny Croft, the same band director who took Stratford to Mardi Gras about 11 years ago.

