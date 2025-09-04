Stratford STEM Magnet School band surprises East Nashville with impromptu traffic corner concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the busy intersection of Eastland and 14th Avenue in East Nashville, calmness and commotion rarely intersect.

On Tuesday, the front lawn of Corinthian Lodge No. 8 became an unexpected concert hall for 60 rising musical stars.

The Stratford STEM Magnet School marching band transformed the corner into their stage, creating a moment of musical magic that stopped traffic in the best possible way.

"You know, nothing calms traffic like music," said Mark Cleveland, a member of the lodge.

The performance represents a remarkable turnaround for the school's music program. Just three years ago, the Stratford STEM Magnet School band was at a crossroads.

"We have about 60 students in band. When I got here, it was literally zero students," said band director Caleb Latham.

Latham has orchestrated the program's growth to 60 dedicated musicians.

"They understood the vision," he said. "And there's no way this program could grow so fast if it wasn't for these kids' dedication," Latham said.

While the band has turned a corner, they still have ambitious goals ahead. The group is planning several trips both in-state and out-of-state, which will require significant funding.

The Corinthian Lodge has already donated $2,000 to help launch their fundraising efforts. The gesture reflects the community support the band has garnered through their dedication and performances.

"Caleb the band director has inspired me to jump up and down and everybody in their car driving by was doing this," Cleveland said. "I mean you just can't miss the beat when these guys are hitting it."

At an intersection typically filled with the noise of car tires and traffic, the Stratford STEM Magnet School band has found its rhythm and is making music that brings the community together.

If you'd like to donate to the band's efforts, click here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."