Students help relaunch donation drive for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three Nashville siblings are helping to bring back a hospital donation program — and they are doing it with the help of red wagons.

The Red Wagon Project, a volunteer initiative for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade, relaunched at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt after going quiet for about six years. The program encourages children to organize donation drives and collect items for young patients at the hospital.

The Gallagher family — 8-year-old Hank, 10-year-old Evie, and 11-year-old Ward — each led their own project.

Evie set her sights on UNO after learning it was the most popular game at the hospital.

"She found out that UNO was the most popular game at the hospital and that just had a spark in her, she was like — game on!" their mother, Lindy Gallagher, said.

Evie collected 94 packs of the card game. Hank organized a LEGO drive at a playground playdate.

"He had his buddies come play at the playground and everybody brought a LEGO kit and he ended up with a wagon full at the end," Lindy said.

Ward's motivation was personal. A trip to the children's hospital for stitches left a lasting impression.

"I went to the children's hospital last fall because I had to get stitches on my lip and I just like — they supported me with a bunch of blankets," he said.

"I just wanted other kids to feel that," he added.

The children said giving back feels more meaningful than receiving.

"For me, I would rather give someone something than get something," Evie said.

"Yeah, same," Ward said.

Hank said the goal was simple.

"When they're in the hospital, it's a fun toy for them to play with," he said.

The Red Wagon Project began in 2012. Lindy said she is proud the revival came from her children's own initiative.

"This was one really driven by the kids, which I thought was fantastic and a great way for them to get involved," Lindy said.

For Lindy, the project reflects something bigger than donations.

"I want to raise good humans in the world. And I want them to understand how blessed and lucky we are and that comes with tremendous responsibility to give back to our community," Lindy said.

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