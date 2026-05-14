Subcontractor arrested after bomb threat halted Nissan Stadium work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man who worked for a subcontractor on the new Nissan Stadium project has been arrested in Alabama after police said he sent a text threatening to detonate a bomb at the construction site.

MNPD Marque Henderson

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 47-year-old Marque Henderson, who lives in Robertson County, was taken into custody in Lawrence County, Alabama, on warrants charging him with threatening to commit an act of mass violence and making a false report of an emergency.

Police said a manager for Turner Construction Company, the lead company on the stadium project, received a text Tuesday night from someone claiming to be from Saudi Arabia. The message allegedly warned there would be a bomb at the construction site between 6 a.m. and noon that would “blow up the workers.”

Turner Construction notified police and canceled work at the stadium site Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the release.

Investigators with the MNPD Specialized Investigations Division said the threat was sent using a burner phone. Detectives used emergency disclosure requests to service providers to identify Henderson as the suspect.

Police said detectives determined Henderson left the Nashville area and traveled to Alabama after the text was sent. Authorities in Lawrence County arrested him at MNPD’s request.

Henderson is expected to be returned to Nashville to face the felony charges.

Police emphasized that threats against construction sites, schools, government buildings and other institutions are taken seriously and said investigators will continue using emergency processes and partnerships to identify suspects and hold them accountable.