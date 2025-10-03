Taylor Swift's new album celebrated with special film at Nashville's Belcourt Theatre

Taylor Swift's latest album "The Life of a Showgirl" is being celebrated with a special film screening at Nashville's historic Belcourt Theatre this weekend.

The theater is showing "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," which features the world premiere of a music video from one of the songs on Swift's new album. The exclusive event runs Friday through Sunday with multiple showtimes.

The film screening represents a significant moment for the local theater, according to Allison Inman, Belcourt's director of education and engagement. The venue previously aired Swift's Eras Tour film, demonstrating the pop superstar's continued impact on Nashville audiences.

The Friday 6 p.m. showing is already sold out, but there are other showing available.

