Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

One dead in police shooting at Nashville bus station

Screenshot 2025-11-07 at 7.57.22 AM.png
WTVF
Screenshot 2025-11-07 at 7.57.22 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has died after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning at the Greyhound Bus Station in Nashville.

Metro Police arrived to the bus station about 6 a.m. following a call to dispatch of a suicidal person.

Witnesses told police a man threatened that he had a gun and reached into a backpack.

Two MNPD officers then shot the man.

Police say the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro Police say there was no gun found in the backpack that the man was wearing.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.