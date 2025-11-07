One dead in police shooting at Nashville bus station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has died after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning at the Greyhound Bus Station in Nashville.

Metro Police arrived to the bus station about 6 a.m. following a call to dispatch of a suicidal person.

Witnesses told police a man threatened that he had a gun and reached into a backpack.

Two MNPD officers then shot the man.

Police say the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro Police say there was no gun found in the backpack that the man was wearing.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as details come in.

