TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Nashville teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 13-year-old missing from Davidson County.
Skylar O’Connor-Thomas was last seen Wednesday near Broadway and Division Street in Nashville, according to TBI.
Skylar is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
TBI said he was last seen wearing a black shirt with monster graphics, light blue sweatpants and gray shoes.
Anyone who sees Skylar or has information about where he may be is asked to call the Vanderbilt Police Department at 615-322-2745 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
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As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp