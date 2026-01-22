TDOT crews prepare for weekend winter storm with new equipment and supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock to prepare for dangerous winter weather conditions expected this weekend, loading trucks with supplies and checking equipment to keep roads as safe as possible.

The state has stockpiled nearly 500,000 gallons of brine and 65 tons of salt in preparation for the storm. TDOT has added a new piece of equipment this year — a massive truck capable of spreading brine across multiple lanes simultaneously, allowing crews to cover more ground faster than previous methods.

Crews will prioritize interstates and busy state routes first, focusing on problem areas including hills, curves and bridges where ice typically forms. Help operators will patrol roads continuously to assist any stranded drivers.

"Over the next few days - into the weekend - into next week - our crews are going to be working shift work. So today, it's all about preparing - making sure we have everything in place. And we are stocked and ready to go. Here in Region 3 alone, which covers 26 counties, 11,000 lane miles, we have 495,000 gallons of brine, and we're still making it, and 65 bulk tons of salt. So we are prepared," Zeigler said.

Erin Zeigler is the Regional Communications Officer for TDOT's Region 3.

Despite treatment efforts, slick spots remain possible throughout the weekend. Officials recommend avoiding travel if possible, but drivers who must venture out should give plow trucks plenty of space to operate safely.

TDOT's new multi-lane brine truck

