TDOT expands HELP patrols to rural interstates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is expanding its HELP roadside assistance program into rural areas, backed by new recurring state funding for infrastructure.

The Rural Service Patrol will launch this spring in Region 2 and expand statewide by summer 2026, covering more than 870 miles of interstate. TDOT’s HELP trucks currently operate in Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Memphis.

The expanded program will provide active patrols from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with overnight on-call support for major incidents. Services include fuel and water assistance, minor repairs, first aid, traffic control, and debris removal.

TDOT Commissioner Will Reid said rural crashes are often more severe due to higher speeds, two-lane roadways, and longer distances to hospitals, making faster response critical.

The expansion is funded in part by $80 million in recurring transportation dollars approved in last year’s state budget. About $16.7 million is dedicated to the Rural Service Patrol. The contract was awarded to AutoBase, Inc., which operates similar programs in multiple states.