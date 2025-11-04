Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TDOT to reopen comment period for I-24 Choice Lanes project

TDOT officials said the extension comes after strong public interest and recent project updates.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reopening the public comment period for the proposed I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes project from November 5–19, 2025.

The plan would add new, optional Choice Lanes between Nashville and Murfreesboro, allowing drivers to pay a user fee for faster travel times. TDOT officials said the extension comes after strong public interest and recent project updates.

While many residents support efforts to ease I-24 congestion, some have raised concerns about funding. TDOT officials said the project is expected to be privately financed through a public-private partnership.

Comments can be submitted through TDOT’s virtual public meeting on the project website starting November 5.

