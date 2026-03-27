Tech giant Oracle signs new 116,000 square foot lease within Neuhoff District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tech giant Oracle has signed a new 116,000 square foot lease within The Neuhoff District, bringing its office capacity to about 2,000 seats across three locations.

The new space will overlook the construction of their new headquarters along the East Bank.

“New candidates as well as our existing Oracle employees are increasingly energized by what we are building here in Nashville,” said Scott Twaddle, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This new building reflects our need to keep adding space as more and more people are drawn by the opportunity to be at the epicenter of Oracle’s cloud and AI growth, as well as the city’s vibrant tech community, and dynamic culture.”

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