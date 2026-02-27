Teen arrested after alleged Facebook Marketplace robbery in Nashville

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday after police said he set up a Facebook Marketplace meeting to buy an electric dirt bike, then robbed the seller at gunpoint.

Detectives said the teen arranged to purchase the bike over the weekend but instead took it during the encounter. Officers later found the stolen dirt bike in the teen’s backyard and returned it to the victim.

The teen is charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.

Police said two handguns and firearm accessories were also recovered from the teen’s bedroom.

Additional charges are anticipated as Robbery Unit detectives continue investigating similar incidents reported in recent weeks.

