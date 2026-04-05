Teen driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on Dickerson Pike is tentatively identified as a 17-year-old male, according to police. The medical examiner is working to positively identify him.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike.
Preliminary information shows the teen was driving a Tesla Model 3 southbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The car crossed all lanes of traffic, struck a concrete pole and overturned.
He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
Police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt, and there were no signs of impairment.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp