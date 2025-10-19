Teen killed, another injured in shooting outside Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Saturday night outside the Forest Park apartments on Highway 70 South.

Investigators say the gunfire erupted around 10:20 p.m. following a fight between two females at the complex. Witnesses reported that after the altercation ended, several individuals exchanged shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim, identified as Ja’Quan Nolan, was visiting friends at the complex when he was struck and killed. He died at the scene.

A second victim, a 24-year-old man, was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for a graze wound to his chest. Detectives interviewed him following his release. Police say he denied involvement in the shooting but was taken into custody on an outstanding failure-to-appear warrant.

The case is being reviewed with the District Attorney’s Office and remains under active investigation.

