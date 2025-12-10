Tenn. judges seek more courthouse security after congressman's social media criticism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Judges concerned about their safety are calling for an increase in courthouse security.

This after Congressman Andy Ogles called them out on social media over the handling of a criminal suspect.

To be clear, Sheriff Hall said he knows of no threats against the general sessions judges but he understands why they are concerned.

"Obviously, it feels like you are being singled out or exposed by someone and inciting people," said Hall.

The sheriff is referring to recent social media posts made by Congressman Andy Ogles criticizing the judges for their history in the handling of a criminal suspect..

It all refers to 39-year-old Mohamed Mohamed who is charged with raping a woman on the front steps of a church this past August.

The post accuses the judges of repeatedly letting Mohamed off the hook and that, in quote: "Middle Tennessee, we are at war."

The sheriff says it's fine for anyone to question decisions made by public figures like judges, but ...

"I think this is a little different because someone brought this into the social media world ... I think the word was we are at war. To me that is a little over the top."

So, now the judges have asked for extra security.

The sheriff's deputies are responsible for the security of the Birch Building downtown and the safety all who enter.

In this case, "what this seems to be is concern over the safety of the actual judges."

With regard to that, the sheriff says steps have been taken this week to increase the level of security: "I don't want to get into extreme detail of it, but we wanted to enhance the security of them getting to and from the building."

This is the time of year when business typically really slows down at the courthouse for the holidays.

But for those who do enter — judges or anyone else — the sheriff says they'll be protected by enhanced security.

The accused rapist Ogles refers to in the social media posts remains locked up in the Davidson County jail awaiting trial.

