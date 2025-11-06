Tennessee businesses step up to feed neighbors amid SNAP benefit uncertainty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to pay full SNAP benefits for November by Thursday, as families across the country face the risk of going hungry amid the ongoing dispute over food assistance funding.

While uncertainty remains about whether the administration will comply with the court order, Tennessee communities are stepping up to help neighbors in need, including local businesses offering support to those struggling with food insecurity.

At Bagelshop in Donelson, anyone needing a meal can order the "Neighbor Bagel" with no questions asked. Owner Kayla Palmer said community members have been actively seeking ways to contribute to the effort.

"We've had a lot of people who were like I don't need the neighbor bagel but how can I help what can I do can I buy extras for people and we're encouraging people to donate to Second Harvest," Palmer said.

Bagelshop will host a food drive starting Friday. Community members can drop off non-perishable items at the Donelson location to benefit Second Harvest.

