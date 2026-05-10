Tennessee gas prices soar to 4-year high as summer road trip season approaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee gas prices have surged to a 4-year high, hitting drivers hard just as summer travel season approaches.

Drivers are now paying nearly $20 more for a full tank of gas since early 2026.

The dramatic price jump stems from the ongoing conflict with Iran, affecting a critical shipping channel for 20% of the world's oil. That has pushed crude oil prices up 58% since February.

AAA says while families aren't canceling summer trips, they are making adjustments to stay within budget.

"While we don't necessarily see people canceling plans, I think it does affect how they plan their trips. So, maybe in some cases, you have folks who are taking a road trip that's a little bit closer than what they would have ordinarily done — or just cutting back on expenses," Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said.

Beyond trip planning, experts recommend basic vehicle maintenance like checking tires and getting an oil change. Using gas price comparison apps and adjusting driving habits — such as avoiding speeding and quick acceleration — can also help stretch every gallon.

AAA also suggests paying cash when possible and combining errands to maximize every gallon.

Those small changes could add up to big savings for Tennessee families this summer.

Are higher gas prices changing your summer travel plans? We want to hear from you. Watch Eric Pointer's full report for more money-saving tips from AAA experts — and share your story with us directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.