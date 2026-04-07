Tennessee gas prices surge 22 cents in a week as local transportation businesses face tough decisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gas prices in Tennessee surged 22 cents in a single week following the War in Iran, pushing the state average to $3.85 a gallon and sitting near levels not seen in years.

For some, this isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a threat to their livelihood. One local business owner told me that every spike in price forces tough decisions between staying afloat and staying true to the people they serve.

Shaun Gaffney has built his transportation business, Judah Elite Transportation, around service for 14 years. From airport runs to special events, his company runs on reliability and a commitment to showing up.

"I had an epiphany: I like cars, I like driving people, and I like serving," Gaffney said.

"Put it all together, we’ve been doing it for about 14 years, you know, delivering free service and doing things with our community. So we enjoy serving," Gaffney said.

But lately, something else has been driving his business decisions. When prices jumped again, Gaffney felt the immediate impact.

"I said oh God, not again," Gaffney said.

The current state average is nearly $1 more than last month and over $1 higher than last year.

"That's one of our main operating costs. So you know, when gas prices spike, it affects us immediately, especially when running, you know, SUVs and Premium vehicles daily," Gaffney said.

Some of his vehicles get hit twice as hard.

"Our sprinter and our mini coaches. So they actually take diesel and DEF. So we're hitting, getting hit, like twice," said Gaffney.

Filling up just the Sprinter van costs a significant amount.

"Probably about $145, $150," said Gaffney.

With nearly 20 vehicles on the road, costs stack up fast. Still, Gaffney says his priority isn’t raising prices, it’s protecting his customers.

"We try to consolidate our trips as much as possible, we try to do all the adjustments that we can, so we, of course, we don't pass on that cost to our clients."

That means tough choices behind the scenes.

"You can see some of our cars are sitting, I would rather the cars sit than, of course, we be in debt. We're trying to play it smart and consolidate as much as possible," Gaffney said.

It’s a reality facing many small businesses as national gas prices climb past $4 a gallon and oil prices top $100 a barrel. Even as demand dips slightly, relief hasn’t followed. Analysts say as long as oil prices stay above that $100 mark, pressure at the pump will likely continue.

Through it all, Gaffney says his mission doesn’t change. For now, he is staying on the road, adjusting, adapting, and hoping the cost of doing business doesn’t climb any higher.

"No matter how high prices go in the market. At Judah Elite, we want to make sure that we provide excellent service for all to come," said Gaffney.

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.