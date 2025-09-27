Tennessee groups oppose National Guard deployment to Memphis as 'intimidation' tactic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Groups across Tennessee are standing in solidarity against the deployment of National Guard troops to Memphis, with Nashville Indivisible holding a press conference at the state capitol Saturday morning to oppose the move.

The advocacy group says the deployment represents intimidation rather than genuine safety measures, despite Governor Bill Lee's assertion that it's necessary to make Memphis safer.

"What people don't understand, I think, is that Memphis has done a great job with so little resources available to really bring down their crime rate. We should be celebrating that," Jennifer Brinkman of Nashville Indivisible said.

"And that's not what we're doing. We're punishing. This is punitive. This is intimidation," Brinkman said.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents Memphis, says about 150 troops from Tennessee will participate for approximately two months. Unlike military deployments seen in other states, this won't resemble a military takeover.

The Guard won't be armed or making arrests unless local law enforcement specifically requests such assistance. The Guard will join state troopers and federal agencies like the FBI and ATF to form the Memphis Safe Task Force, with operations beginning early next week.

Lee announced the state will provide an additional $100 million in grant funds to improve safety in the city.

"If it was about safety, then we do community building. We do those wraparound services. We provide reasons and opportunities and investments, and that's not what this is. So this is really a waste of our resources as taxpayers," Brinkman said.

The press conference opposing the deployment was scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the state capitol.

