Tennessee habitats restored to help monarchs spread their wings amid threat of endangered status

RADNOR LAKE STATE PARK, Tenn. (WTVF) — Peak migration season has arrived for monarch butterflies, and they're now passing through Tennessee on their journey south. But these iconic black and orange insects face an uncertain future, with declining numbers over the past two decades likely landing them on the endangered species list.

At Radnor Lake State Park, conservationists are working to reverse this troubling trend by creating vital habitat for the migrating monarchs.

Native grasslands now stand tall and proud across the park, but the restoration took 12 years and covered more than 150 acres. The flowering ironweed, thistles and frost weed provide essential resources for the butterflies.

"We are restoring these plants for future generations," said Park Manager, Steve Ward. "We want you to see wildlife you may not be able to see on a day-to-day basis in other parts of the state."

The effort has created a beautiful consequence: a welcoming stop for migrating monarch butterflies.

"We're probably in our third generation who have never seen a monarch, probably only seen them once or twice," Ward said. "So this absence or void I think has created this urgency from those of us who may have seen a few. We want to be able to see those now and enjoy them."

If native grasslands continue to disappear from Nashville, so will the pollinators, birds and butterflies, including monarchs.

"We give them a vacation on their trip. We let them stop, take a breather, refuel and go on the rest of their journey," park ranger Matthew Bowling said. "Their goal is to survive for the next generation."

The park encourages individual action as well.

"If we all just jump in and do a little bit, it adds up," Bowling said. "That's the goal for this to be the start. People can individually contribute in their yard, their gardens."

The restoration efforts appear to be working. Visitors have noticed increased butterfly activity compared to previous years.

"Is that why we're seeing a lot more butterflies? I think so because we've been seeing a ton of them and I don't remember seeing as many butterflies last year," one observer noted.

Some even joke about the monarchs' color preference.

"I think monarchs are Tennessee fans, but I can't prove that," Ward said.

For families looking for an educational outdoor activity, Radnor Lake will host free monarch hikes for the next week, though registration is required. The park also offers native grassland seed packets to help encourage monarchs to visit home gardens.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.