Tenn. health care advocates weigh in on rising costs and expiring subsidies for ACA insurance plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace could see their monthly premiums increase by as much as 42% next year, according to new rates released over the weekend.

While enhanced healthcare subsidies are at the center of the Democrats' reason for the shutdown, many insurance rates in Tennessee will see an increase, aside from the loss of that funding.

"I’m really worried about families and how they'll navigate this. And not just families, I'm worried about our healthcare infrastructure," said Michele Johnson, Tennessee Justice Center's Executive Director.

Johnson has spent decades helping people access essential services, including health insurance.

She said the families her organization works with are already struggling with affordability.

According to Healthcare.gov, many plans in Tennessee will see cost increases ranging from 10% to 42%, regardless of enhanced subsidies available to qualifying individuals.

I compared two plans on the marketplace on Monday:



A plan for a 35-year-old man with no children, earning $65,000 annually, costs $376 per month with subsidies in 2025.



A similar plan for 2026 costs $544 per month for the same person.



Johnson warned that the price spike could fundamentally change who remains in the insurance pool.

"The healthy people will leave the marketplace. They will leave because they can't afford to pay that. The sick people will have to find a way to stay on," Johnson said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, insurance companies' marketplace rates must meet specific requirements to prove they are not excessive, and the published rates meet those criteria.

Click here for more information from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance on how to navigate the open enrollment process.

Emily Jenkins, also with the Tennessee Justice Center, believes healthy individuals leaving the marketplace could drive up costs for everyone who remains.

"This is just step one of an ongoing increase in expenses for people who remain in the ACA marketplace and need access to those plans," said Emily Jenkins, Tennessee Justice Center's Healthcare Justice Clinic Director.

Both advocates expressed concern for anyone, healthy or not, who might end up uninsured in the new year.

"It really doesn't take that large of an accident or a medical event to be financially crippling," Johnson said.

Click here for more information on signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.