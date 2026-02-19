Tennessee mother hosts blood drive to honor son who died in accidental shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee mother is honoring her son's memory by hosting a community blood drive nearly one year after he died from an accidental gunshot wound.

Ginny Dill partnered with TriStar Skyline Medical Center to organize the Blood Assurance Blood Drive on Thursday, Feb. 19, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TriStar Skyline Auditorium. The date marks nearly one year since her son Austin Dill's death.

Austin required multiple blood transfusions after being airlifted to TriStar Skyline Medical Center following the accidental shooting. Dill said the donated blood gave her precious final moments with her son, and now she is encouraging others to donate blood.

The blood drive aims to help trauma patients like Austin by ensuring adequate blood supplies are available for emergency situations. Blood donations are critical for trauma cases, surgeries and other medical emergencies at the medical center.

The community blood drive runs until 2 p.m. Thursday at TriStar Skyline Medical Center's auditorium.

Watch the full story and hear more from Ginny Dill about how this blood drive honors her son's memory and helps other families facing medical emergencies.

