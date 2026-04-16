Tennessee Performing Arts Center unveils first designs for new campus in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center has unveiled the first designs for its new campus in Nashville.

The destination will not only feature four dedicated venues, but is expected to serve as the cultural anchor for Nashville’s East Bank.

The new performing arts center will support a wide range of performances: a grand Broadway hall hosting TPAC’s annual series of marquee touring productions; a dance and opera hall featuring performances by TPAC’s resident companies and more.

“This new center represents the future of the performing arts in Nashville and across our state. For more than four decades, TPAC has brought world-class performances and transformative arts education programs to Tennesseans. Our new home will allow us to welcome more audiences, support more artists and expand the impact of the performing arts in communities across Tennessee,” said Jennifer Turner, President and CEO of TPAC.

"The new home for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center is designed like an urban and cultural connection – between the east and west bank of the Cumberland River, between the old and the new Nashville, and between all of the performing arts. Visually, it bookends Broadway as a

beacon from across the river, drawing the cultural life of downtown across to the East Bank," said Bjarke Ingels, Founder & Creative Director, BIG "Designed to be welcoming on all sides, the center is accessible from above and below the bridge, making the lobby a cascading public space for the daily life of the neighborhood. The façade is composed of aluminum tubes bundled like organ pipes or steel chimes, undulating from vertical to horizontal to provide openings and canopies for the audience and performers passing through. The result is like a flowing public pavilion in the park that, as the new home for TPAC, provides the inclusive and inviting character that its program and performances deserve.”

Construction of the new campus is expected to begin in 2027 and the opening of the new facility will be in 2030.

TPAC's current home will remain open throughout that time.

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