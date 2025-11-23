Tennessee Rep theater eyes major growth with TPAC's eastbank expansion plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's performing arts scene is set for a major expansion as city leaders and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center announced an agreement to relocate TPAC to city-owned property on the eastbank.

City leaders will first hold a public meeting to discuss plans for TPAC's new eastbank location on December 4th.

The move promises significant growth opportunities for local theater companies, including the Tennessee Repertory Theater, which is currently rehearsing a reimagined live-action version of "It's a Wonderful Life" at one of TPAC's biggest stages.

"The fact we can do it with 10 actors in a way that's building an ensemble that tells this rich story that they can grow and shine," said Amos Glass, interim executive director about their current production.

Theater leaders say they've begun outgrowing the existing TPAC facilities and are excited about the expansion possibilities the eastbank location will provide.

"We've kind of started to outgrow the theaters that exist at TPAC," said Glass. "Moving to the new TPAC theaters are going to be bigger, more opportunities for better productions and we're super excited for that."

The Tennessee Repertory Theater has ambitious plans for growth with the expanded facilities.

"I'd love for us to grow in the next 5 to 10 years to be able to do 7 to 9 shows a year and I think that's the ultimate goal for a company," Glass said.

While Nashville is already renowned for its musical arts scene, the eastbank move represents a significant investment in the city's theater arts community.

"There's so much rich arts in our community," said Glass. "The more we can showcase them the more community can grow and be better."

The relocation to the eastbank is being viewed as recognition of Nashville's expanding theatrical landscape beyond its famous music scene.

