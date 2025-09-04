Tennessee Republicans and Democrats unite to challenge gun law court ruling that could reshape carry rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Republicans and Democrats in Tennessee are joining forces to challenge a recent court ruling that could significantly change when and where people can carry guns in the state.

A three-judge panel overturned two Tennessee gun laws last month. One law banned guns in state parks, while the other restricted law enforcement's ability to stop or arrest someone with a weapon unless it was connected to a criminal act.

The 44-page ruling has prompted bipartisan concern about public safety implications.

“I support the Lee administration’s decision to appeal this reckless ruling. These long-standing gun safety laws are constitutional and they exist for a reason: to give law enforcement the tools they need to protect the public.



"If the lower court's ruling is allowed to stand, it will tie the hands of police officers — even when they encounter someone with a loaded assault rifle parked outside a children’s park. Officers wouldn’t even be allowed to question that person’s intent until it’s too late. That’s not freedom. That’s a recipe for tragedy.



"For 15 years, Republican lawmakers have pandered to the gun lobby, dismantled permit requirements and flooded our communities with firearms. Now we’re reaping the poison they’ve sown. Tennessee has the highest violent crime rate [projects.csgjusticecenter.org] in the South and one of the highest rates of gun violence in the country.



"We cannot keep sacrificing public safety for political favors to the gun industry. This appeal is necessary—and it’s about more than defending a law. It’s about defending the right of every Tennessean to feel safe in their own community.”



- Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis:

The appeal process could be lengthy and may ultimately reach the Tennessee Supreme Court.

The overturned laws previously gave law enforcement broader authority to address weapons-related situations and maintained restrictions on firearms in certain public spaces like state parks.

The case highlights the ongoing tension between gun rights advocates and those supporting stricter firearms regulations, even as it brings together lawmakers from both major political parties in opposition to the court's decision.

