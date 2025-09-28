Tennessee School for the Blind students compete in national track and field championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 100 track and field athletes from across the country competed in Tennessee, where there's more than just competition in the shotput, long jump, races and relays.

With shoes laced up and nerves running high, these track and field athletes run, jump, sprint and shot put at their highest level, going head-to-head with contenders from across the country.

"It does feel kind of like nerve-wracking, like your heart picks up. You're just like, OK, focus, focus," said athlete Dalton Stevens.

The events may look and sound different, with clapping helping guide the athletes. The student athletes are representing Tennessee's School for the Blind.

"It felt really good. The wind was speeding past me. I ran nine seconds, which was way faster than I'd ever done," said competitor Avianna Vanzant.

The clapping lets 12-year-old Vanzant know the direction to jump in events like the three con, which is similar to a standing long jump but requires three consecutive jumps with feet planted on the ground between each leap.

For years she's been waiting to compete and finally getting the chance, she's deservedly proud of herself.

"It's just like, it's really fun," Vanzant said.

"And the fact that I'm only in seventh grade and I was up there smoking them was kinda crazy," she said.

Principal Jamie Ballard says what stands out most on the field is the athletes' integrity, sportsmanship and consideration.

"They are individuals with unique characteristics just like all of us. Their blindness does not define nor limit them," Ballard said.

As hard as her students work to compete and do their best, Ballard notes their supportive nature toward all competitors.

"They want to be in first in their events, but they contribute to the encouragement of every team, every athlete at every event," Ballard said.

The camaraderie extends beyond school lines, creating bonds between competitors from different states.

"We have so many other great athletes out here. And when you get to know them, they are very nice people, very supportive of each other, and I could not ask for a better team," one athlete said.

Even when competing against teammates, the athletes maintain their supportive spirit.

"I'm kind of nervous for my 600 meter dash because I have to go against one of my teammates, which is very kind of sad because I don't wanna win against her, but I don't wanna lose against her either," Vanzant said.

It's the kind of event where everyone is a winner.

Athletes from 12 states across the country competed at the track. They competed individually and as a team in this championship event hosted by the Tennessee School for the Blind.

